Money & Investing PSG vs Long4Life: which to buy now Brian Joffe’s Long4Life seems to have rekindled its deal-making spark, while PSG’s Moutons appear stuck in a rut B L Premium

Long4Life (L4L) and PSG Group are two very different investment counters but they face the same dilemma: winning over the market. For the moment, neither seems to be doing that.

But the question for investors and would-be buyers is, which company has the likelier chance of a major value unlock? PSG, with its spread of listed businesses, or L4L, which has now received an "expression of interest"?..