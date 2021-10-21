PSG vs Long4Life: which to buy now
Brian Joffe’s Long4Life seems to have rekindled its deal-making spark, while PSG’s Moutons appear stuck in a rut
21 October 2021 - 05:00
Long4Life (L4L) and PSG Group are two very different investment counters but they face the same dilemma: winning over the market. For the moment, neither seems to be doing that.
But the question for investors and would-be buyers is, which company has the likelier chance of a major value unlock? PSG, with its spread of listed businesses, or L4L, which has now received an "expression of interest"?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now