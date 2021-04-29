Life of Brian: is Joffe throwing in the towel?
Even Brian Joffe’s legendary M&A skills have been unable to rouse Long4Life’s shares. The FM looks at the options
29 April 2021 - 05:00
Say it isn’t so, Brian, say it isn’t so.
After just four years on the JSE, Long4Life (L4L) — the investment company started by deal-making doyen Brian Joffe — is critically examining its corporate structure...
