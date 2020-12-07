Companies / Financial Services LONG4LIFE Brian Joffe’s investment vehicle opts for buybacks not deals Owners of quality businesses reluctant to sell at current depressed valuations BL PREMIUM

Long4Life, the investment holding company run by former Bidvest CEO Brian Joffe, is buying back as much as R113.8m of its own shares, underscoring the difficulty of doing deals even when valuations take a knock in the toughest economic climate since the Great Depression.

The investment group, which owns beauty chain Sorbet as well as the Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse brands, will spend a maximum of R3.16 per share to buy as much as 36-million shares — about 4.7% of its issued paper — from December 7 to 14...