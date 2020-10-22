News Leader
WATCH: Is Long4Life positioned for growth?
Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
22 October 2020 - 08:05
Investment group Long4Life managed to hold on to a small profit during the six months to end-August as Covid-19 restrictions disrupted trading. But now that the lockdown is being lifted, is Long4Life positioned for growth?
Business Day TV spoke to Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe about the company’s growth prospects.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.