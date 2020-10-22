Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Is Long4Life positioned for growth?

Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

22 October 2020 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Brian Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Brian Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Investment group Long4Life managed to hold on to a small profit during the six months to end-August as Covid-19 restrictions disrupted trading. But now that the lockdown is being lifted, is Long4Life positioned for growth?

Business Day TV spoke to Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe about the company’s growth prospects.

