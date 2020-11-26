Features Ian Fuhr: Sorbet founder is hatching a revolution Ian Fuhr, founder of the Sorbet beauty chain, has started a new venture, the Hatch Institute, which trains executives on the importance of organisational culture BL PREMIUM

Ian Fuhr, the man who founded the Sorbet chain of beauty therapy hubs, has hatched a plan to use his 45 years of experience as an entrepreneur and successful retailer to mentor executives on the softer skills required to run a thriving business.

Having sold 100% of Sorbet in 2017 to Long4Life, the listed investment holding company run by former Bidvest CEO Brian Joffe, Fuhr has founded a business coaching school, aptly named the Hatch Institute...