Ian Fuhr: Sorbet founder is hatching a revolution
Ian Fuhr, founder of the Sorbet beauty chain, has started a new venture, the Hatch Institute, which trains executives on the importance of organisational culture
26 November 2020 - 05:00
Ian Fuhr, the man who founded the Sorbet chain of beauty therapy hubs, has hatched a plan to use his 45 years of experience as an entrepreneur and successful retailer to mentor executives on the softer skills required to run a thriving business.
Having sold 100% of Sorbet in 2017 to Long4Life, the listed investment holding company run by former Bidvest CEO Brian Joffe, Fuhr has founded a business coaching school, aptly named the Hatch Institute...
