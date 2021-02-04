Capco: A vaccine recovery prospect
Snappy new tenants and hoped-for post-lockdown spending: why Covent Garden’s Capco is back on punters’ lists
04 February 2021 - 05:00
London-focused Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) has in recent weeks quietly re-emerged as a compelling rand hedge contender.
Capco, which is dual listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the JSE, and which was spun out of the late Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010, lost favour among its loyal SA following from mid-2016 onwards...
