Relief as Reits rebound
Dividends will be back on the table for property investors this year — but go easy on those expectations
21 January 2021 - 05:00
Despite the mini-rally in share prices since early November, long-suffering property investors are no doubt still reeling from last year’s huge knock of nearly 35%. This is the sector’s worst annual total return performance on record.
Problem is, it was the third consecutive year that real estate investment trusts (Reits) underperformed general equities, bonds and cash...
