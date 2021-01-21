Money & Investing Relief as Reits rebound Dividends will be back on the table for property investors this year — but go easy on those expectations BL PREMIUM

Despite the mini-rally in share prices since early November, long-suffering property investors are no doubt still reeling from last year’s huge knock of nearly 35%. This is the sector’s worst annual total return performance on record.

Problem is, it was the third consecutive year that real estate investment trusts (Reits) underperformed general equities, bonds and cash...