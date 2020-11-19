Money & Investing SA’s rand hedge minnows So we set out the case for a firmer rand. But these small-cap stocks are hedging their bets — and making a go of it BL PREMIUM

Pressing aggressively offshore has not always worked out for JSE-listed companies in search of rand hedge status.

For every Naspers, Remgro (see Richemont and British American Tobacco), Aspen and SA Breweries, investors can also count a good number of costly offshore forays — Woolworths, Truworths, Mediclinic, Ascendis and Famous Brands, to name a few. Gaming group Sun International has just finalised the sale of its Latin American investments.