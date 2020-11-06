Companies / Industrials Argent Industrial shines despite pandemic Argent says it has been through a tough reporting period but is optimistic about the second half of its financial year to March BL PREMIUM

Steel products manufacturer Argent Industrial managed to grow its profit for the year 11% in the six months to September despite the hard economic lockdown imposed on SA to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The company chose not to pay a dividend, and is continuing with its share repurchase programme. Argent is an industrial holding firm for a group of companies which operate in a number of sectors including property investment, engineering, engineering, mining equipment, fabrication and steel trading.