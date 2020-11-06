Argent Industrial shines despite pandemic
Argent says it has been through a tough reporting period but is optimistic about the second half of its financial year to March
06 November 2020 - 18:32
Steel products manufacturer Argent Industrial managed to grow its profit for the year 11% in the six months to September despite the hard economic lockdown imposed on SA to combat the spread of Covid-19.
The company chose not to pay a dividend, and is continuing with its share repurchase programme. Argent is an industrial holding firm for a group of companies which operate in a number of sectors including property investment, engineering, engineering, mining equipment, fabrication and steel trading.
