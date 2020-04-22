Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nu-World Holdings eyes offshore growth as local spending falls

The group says it is continuing its strategy of internationalisation as SA's weak economy weighs on local spending

22 April 2020 - 13:20 karl gernetzky
Nu-World Holdings. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nu-World Holdings. Picture: SUPPLIED

Consumer electronics group Nu-World Holdings says it will continue its strategy of pursuing growth offshore, as the Covid-19 pandemic puts even more pressure on the disposable income of SA’s embattled consumers.

Headline earnings fell 19.2% to R75.9m in the group’s six months to end-February, with Nu-World saying its SA operations were under the most trading pressure in a time of “unprecedented global and local events”.

Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out exceptional items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.

“Nu-World’s interim results should be considered within the context of the exceptionally difficult trading conditions, which have persisted in SA for a number of years,” the group said.

The group said its strategy of internationalisation will continue. Its SA operations contributed 47.9% of operating profit in the six months to end-February, from 63% in the prior comparative period.

Trading conditions in Australia were also difficult, with a weakening of the Australian dollar adding additional pressure, the group said.

The group, which manufactures, assembles and distributes appliances, including televisions, has subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Dubai, Hong Kong and Lesotho.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Nu-World’s share was unchanged at R25.50, giving it a market capitalisation of R577m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Antenna specialist Alaris enjoys profit surge from new contracts

The antenna manufacturer says large orders resulted in high volumes and high margins
Companies
4 weeks ago

Massmart warns of almost R1.4bn loss as SA consumers struggle

The owner of Game and Makro says consumers are cutting back on higher-margin goods
Companies
2 months ago

Equites upbeat about prospects as retailers pursue e-commerce

The only JSE-listed logistics specialist expects to grow full-year dividend by as much as 10%
Companies
6 months ago

Small cap funds: small today, large tomorrow

The small cap funds have just R6.3bn under management – little more than 1% of the assets held by domestic equity funds
Companies
7 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sharply lower demand hits used-car market
Companies
2.
Eskom declares force majeure on Exxaro coal ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol’s share price plunges nearly 25% as oil ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Virgin Australia collapses
Companies
5.
US economy a drawcard for South Africans seeking ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Nu-World Holdings: Low-risk, well-priced opportunity

Companies / Investors Monthly

Jasco swings to a loss as telecom firms spend less on infrastructure

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron plans demerger with Bytes UK to focus on African business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.