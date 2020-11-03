Altron shares rally to record high on Bytes deal
The group, which has added about R2bn to its market cap in the last two weeks, is up 25.8% so far this year
03 November 2020 - 19:16
Technology group Altron is now trading at an all-time high on the JSE as the group began unbundling its Bytes UK business this week.
The group, run by CEO Mteto Nyati, which has added about R2bn to its market capitalisation in the last two weeks, saw its stock trading at R29 on Tuesday, up 25.8% so far this year.
