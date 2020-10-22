Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron shares rise on earnings news Technology group reports revenue for the six months to August of R9.125bn, up 7% from a year earlier BL PREMIUM

Shares in technology group Altron soared as much as 20% on Thursday to their highest level in more than four years after reporting a rise in half-year earnings. The company declared an interim dividend at a time when firms are choosing to hold on to cash.

The group reported that revenue for the six months to August was 7% higher at R9.125bn compared to R8.531bn seen at the same time last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 17% during the period to R883m.