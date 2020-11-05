Money & Investing Take your money and run SA’s rich have rands ‘coming out the wazoo’, says a local analyst. Given Tito’s budget, offshore assets are a must BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) did little to allay fears that SA is headed for an inevitable fiscal crisis.

If anything, it increased concerns that the country’s spiralling debt will render the government unable to pay its borrowing requirements, which currently stand at a staggering R2.1bn a day.