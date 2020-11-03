MPs urged to brace for extreme budget cuts in 2021
03 November 2020 - 18:58
Cuts to government services in the 2021 budget will be "eye-watering" and could damage programmes of critical importance, such as schooling, a body that is charged with making recommendations on the fiscal framework told parliamentary committees on Tuesday.
Deputy chair of the Financial and Fiscal Commission Michael Sachs, the former head of the Treasury’s budget office, said there must be an underlying plan for each department to ensure the cuts did not undermine government priorities.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now