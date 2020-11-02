WATCH: What Moody’s made of the medium-term budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has warned that SA may be headed for a debt crisis, but in his medium-term budget policy statement he committed to finding more money for SAA.

The government’s need to help struggling state-owned enterprises has been a big concern for ratings agencies, so what did Moody’s make of the medium-term budget and the government’s spending priorities?

Business Day TV spoke to Moody’s lead sovereign analyst on SA Lucie Villa.