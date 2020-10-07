LETTER: Where is the electricity for property development?

Should we be worried about the future supply of electricity?

With reference to Business Day’s front page story, has Eskom made provision for the additional supply of electricity to these 50,000 houses, as well as to the many other smaller supporting community structures such as additional schools and shopping centres that would also ultimately require electrification at some point? (“Ramaphosa lauds Balwin’s mega city development in Mooikloof in Pretoria”, October 4)

When the economy is eventually back in full swing and big industry players’ usage of electricity increases, will Eskom management have factored all these future electrification requirements into their forward planning? Not to mention the electricity that will be required for increased technology and communications, and the eventual increased usage for electric cars.

Anthony George

Via e-mail

