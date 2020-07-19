Companies / Retail & Consumer Zeder AGM shows up limitations of digital shareholder meetings BL PREMIUM

Attendees of agribusiness Zeder’s annual general meeting have lamented the inability to physically engage with management due to a need to conduct digital shareholder meetings under Covid-19 restrictions.

Some attendees described the level of interaction with management at the group’s meeting on Friday as unsatisfying, citing as an example the issue of Zeder’s disposal in June of its 32% stake in Quantum Foods, whose share price has since more than doubled.