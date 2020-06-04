Independent asset managers: where to invest?

Investors now have the choice of investing in two of the three dominant independent asset managers, Coronation and Ninety One.

The question, though, is, should they?

After all, the most important variable in Coronation’s results, the all share index, was down 18% over the six months to March.

Coronation CEO Anton Pillay says there were outflows equivalent to 5.8% of its portfolio in the half-year and warns: "This can only get worse, as there is a structural weakness in the SA market.

"Outflows from retrenchments, resignations and retirement are higher than inflows from active pension fund members, even in good years."

That’s hardly encouraging stuff.

But, unlike many companies on the JSE, asset managers tend to be faithful dividend payers. And even as other financial services businesses look to preserve capital, they are still paying out.

Coronation Fund Managers paid out almost all its earnings for the half-year to March in a 178c a share dividend.

Ninety One, the former Investec Asset Management, paid a dividend to its former parent company. CEO Hendrik du Toit says that as Ninety One had traded for only two weeks of the reported financial year as a listed company, it is reasonable to expect shareholders to wait another six months for a dividend.