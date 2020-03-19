No place to hide for Growthpoint Properties

The recurring theme emanating from SA’s property majors is that rand hedge strategies may have been a case of too little, too late.

That was underscored again last week by sector heavyweight Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest and most diversified property counter, which is widely regarded as a reliable bellwether of the state of the overall market.

Dividend growth dwindled to a mere 0.2% in the six months to December year on year, down from 4.5% in the corresponding period. Were it not for Growthpoint’s property interests in Australia, Poland, Romania and the UK — which make up 35% of total assets, worth more than R140bn — dividend payouts would have dipped by about 3%.

Still, Growthpoint group CEO Norbert Sasse says the company’s offshore exposure is no longer enough to counter the "dire" state of the economy, which has deteriorated rapidly over the past year. "The bottom line is that our SA business is really struggling. We have never experienced tougher times in the past 20-odd years in this sector," he says.