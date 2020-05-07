Dis-Chem goes to war with landlords
Attitudes between it and property owners have hardened, and outstanding rent from April will be pursued
07 May 2020 - 05:00
This month is make or break in the increasingly sour relations between SA’s property owners and Dis-Chem.
The pharmaceutical retailer is facing a potential lawsuit that may force it to pay rent in full — or lose its leases.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now