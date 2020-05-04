Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT Redefine in talks with tenants as cinemas and eateries face tough times BL PREMIUM

The idea that doing business around the world will change completely after the Covid-19 pandemic ends is probably an exaggeration. People are creatures of habit and their desires need to be met.

We will still frequent restaurants, clubs and live-music events. Humans are social in nature. However, many businesses that were struggling before the pandemic have had their world turned upside down.