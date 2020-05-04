COMPANY COMMENT
Redefine in talks with tenants as cinemas and eateries face tough times
04 May 2020 - 16:13
The idea that doing business around the world will change completely after the Covid-19 pandemic ends is probably an exaggeration. People are creatures of habit and their desires need to be met.
We will still frequent restaurants, clubs and live-music events. Humans are social in nature. However, many businesses that were struggling before the pandemic have had their world turned upside down.
