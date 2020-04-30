Clicks: Holding onto pole position

Its loyalty programme is also regarded as the "richest" in SA, with 8.4-million members.

But while Clicks is swimming in cash (R2.3bn as of its half-year) it held back on paying out a dividend, given the uncertainty facing all businesses in the time of Covid.

That’s not gone down well with a market that had bet on Clicks as the one share on which to ride out the apocalypse.

Having crested at highs of R274 just under a month ago — incredibly, while the rest of the market was being savaged — Clicks plunged 14% in two days last week, to settle at around R230.

That still gives it a p:e of 32 against an average of 20.3 for the food and drug retail sector.

But the company’s clearly betting on a brighter future and won’t pull back on store expansion plans.

"We haven’t changed our outlook because we don’t know enough but we have to believe Covid-19 won’t be with us forever," says Ramsunder.

He believes Clicks could get to its target of 900 stores over the next seven to eight years.

"In a market like this it may also create an opportunity," he says. Last week, for instance, Clicks signed a lease in a shopping centre it had been trying to get into for a decade.

Clicks is still planning to open 38 new Clicks stores and 40 pharmacies in the financial year, though it is bracing for weak post-lockdown sales because consumers will be cash-strapped.

So just what are customers, now restricted to essentials, buying?

Clicks says that in the run-up to lockdown there was a surge in purchases of health-care, hygiene and domestic goods.