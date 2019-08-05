Merafe withholds dividend after profit plunges on weak chrome prices

Merafe Resources withheld its interim dividend after profit fell by nearly two-thirds due to weak chrome prices.

The mining company, whose primary source of revenue is a 20.5% stake in a chrome joint venture with globally diversified miner and commodity trader Glencore, reported profit of R165m for the six months to end-June, compared with profit of R425m the year before.

CEO Zanele Matlala described the interim performance as “subdued”.

Revenue was R2.79bn, little changed from R2.72bn the year before, when Merafe returned R200m to shareholders.

The European benchmark price for ferrochrome, a key ingredient in the manufacture of stainless steel, fell 9% during the period to $1.16 per pound from $1.27 a year earlier. A weak rand versus the dollar offset this decline.

Merafe’s share of ferrochrome production for the interim period dipped 2.3% to 206,000 tons as the joint venture used 87% of its 2.3-million tons of installed ferrochrome-making capacity in SA.

Sales of Merafe’s share of ferrochrome were 189,000 tons, marginally up from the 181,000 tons sold in the previous year.

Revenue from the sale of chrome ore, used to make ferrochrome, increased to R397m from R379m a year before, pushed up by an 11% jump in sales to 147,000 tons.

The partnership has four to five months’ worth of chrome as inventory.

Merafe’s cash holdings fell to R205m from R281m at the end of December 2018. A year earlier, Merafe had R330m in cash.

