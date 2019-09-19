Listed property: dude, where’s my dividend?

The listed property sector has given income-chasers little to cheer about in the latest reporting season.

Dividend (or distribution) growth — the metric that arguably matters most to property investors — has generally disappointed as higher vacancies and lower rentals in retail, office and industrial portfolios start to erode earnings and property valuations.

In fact, some companies — most notably former market darling Hyprop Investments — have now reported their first drop in dividends. The owner of Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg, Clearwater Mall on the West Rand and Canal Walk in Cape Town saw payouts for the year to June 30 slide by 1.5% — mostly due to impairments on the malls it owns in Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia. The market was expecting growth of 2%. And worse is still to come. Hyprop has warned that dividends will drop by between 10% and 13% for financial 2020. It’s hoping for a return to higher dividends in 2021, once it has sold its African investments and repositioned its SA and Eastern European mall portfolios.

Similarly, SA Corporate Real Estate, which has been embroiled in a prolonged boardroom battle, also reported below-guidance dividend numbers for the six months to June: down 6%, versus its earlier forecast of flat growth.

Sector heavyweight Growthpoint Properties last week declared dividend growth of a fairly decent 4.6% for the year to end-June, in line with expectations. The performance was propped up by its offshore interests in Australia, Poland and Romania. But management dashed any hopes of the company repeating inflation-linked dividend growth next year. "Growth, if any, for 2020 is expected to be nominal," said group CEO Norbert Sasse. "The SA business climate remains tough and is getting incrementally tougher still. We don’t see a catalyst for a turnaround anytime soon."

Unfortunately for Growthpoint, 70% of its R139.4bn in assets are still SA-based, and its offshore exposure is not enough to compensate for a lifeless local economy.

In fact, SA’s most-visited tourist destination, the R19.2bn V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, was Growthpoint’s only SA asset that showed strong tenant demand and rental growth. Rental renewals came in at 5.2% and 3.7% higher respectively for office and retail space in the precinct.

Other SA-focused property companies that managed to declare solid results for the June financial period are Waterfall developer Attacq and retail-focused Fairvest, whose malls cater mainly to lower-income shoppers. Rand hedge counters, particularly those exposed to high-growth Eastern European markets — such as Nepi Rockcastle, EPP and MAS — are also still delivering the goods.