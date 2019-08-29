Eastern European property still a draw

SA companies’ offshore track record may well be questionable, but Eastern Europe is one destination where a number of South Africans have been able to successfully replicate their business models. Mall owner Nepi Rockcastle is a case in point.

The company, co-founded by former Nedcor investment banker Martin Slabbert and the Resilient property group more than a decade ago, entered Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) well before other SA property players flocked to the region.

Romania was chosen as the company’s initial port of call because there was a shortage of formal Western European-style shopping centres. Following the demise of communism in 1989, the country’s consumer market had become highly aspirational and fashion-conscious, keen to spend new-found wealth. It was not unlike the situation in post-apartheid townships and rural areas, where Resilient started building malls in the late 1990s.

When it first listed on the JSE in 2009 as New Europe Property Investments (Nepi), it owned fewer than 20 properties in Romania. They were worth about €300m. Today, it is the largest mall owner in the CEE region, with a portfolio of 59 properties worth €6.1bn across nine countries. The company’s track record of rewarding investors with above-market capital growth was interrupted last year, when the share price plunged 48% following allegations of insider trading and share manipulation against various companies associated with the Resilient group.

But earlier this year, Nepi Rockcastle was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Financial Services Conduct Authority. While the share price is still some way off its late 2017 highs of R217, it touched R133 this week, up 35% from its R99 November 2018 low.