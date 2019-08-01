Bank results: dark days in vaults of gloom

Lacklustre credit extension and a focus on managing bad debts are the themes expected to dominate the banks’ earnings season, which kicks into gear next week.

All big four banks (Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard) will report either interim or full-year results for the period ended June, and while each has its own peculiarities to deal with, none will have countered the effects of the depressed economic cycle and its attendant financial risks.

"I am expecting weak growth in earnings across the board with key themes being low advances growth … considering the low levels of activity and weak GDP numbers we have witnessed," says Richard Hasson, a portfolio manager at Electus Fund Managers.

FirstRand and its golden child FNB will be reporting full-year results and the obvious question will be whether FNB can sustain its sky-high return on equity, which topped 40% last year.

Investors will also be hoping that vehicle and asset finance subsidiary WesBank continues its recovery by reporting a lift in earnings, following its annus horribilis — by FirstRand standards — when those fell nearly 10% in 2018.

The problem for everyone is that demand to borrow just isn’t there.

According to the Reserve Bank, private sector credit extension slowed to just under 7% in June from 7.7% in May, mainly due to a slowdown in demand from corporates, which account for more than half the total market for credit in the private sector.

In a nutshell, that’s down to "lack of employment opportunities, modest property price increases, uncertainty regarding land expropriation without compensation, and tight lending criteria", according to the Bank.

The problem is that the incumbents aren’t just grappling with a weak economy, but an aggressive competitive onslaught.