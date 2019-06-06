Deep value in Wiese’s Tradehold

More critically, Tradehold entered the SA property market for the first time in December 2016 by buying the Collins Group, a fourth-generation, family-owned developer which owned an R8.7bn portfolio of industrial and logistics properties. Overnight, this made Tradehold one of SA’s largest owners of warehouse and distribution centres — a smart move, considering it has been the best-performing subsector of the SA real estate market in recent times.

The Collins acquisition also means Tradehold is no longer a UK-focused company. Its SA-based industrial portfolio now accounts for close to 60% of total assets worth £859m, while the UK portfolio makes up only 30% of Tradehold’s property portfolio.

It still has some impressive UK properties. These include the Broad Street Mall (37,000m²) in Reading; the Bolton Marketplace (38,000m²) near Manchester; the Waverley Mall (7,939m²), strategically located next to the iconic Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh; and a number of London office blocks. It owns 90% of serviced office operator The Boutique Workplace Company, which manages 34 flexible office sites across London.

Yet investors continue to shun Tradehold. The share price languishes at about R12.00 — far less than its tangible NAV of R23.50. That already steep discount to NAV increased last Friday, when the share price plunged 20% on a single day after Tradehold released results for the year to February.

It seemed a harsh reaction, especially since shareholders were rewarded with a 10% dividend increase. The jitters may partly be related to write-downs in the value of some of Tradehold’s UK and African assets, as well as ongoing concern over the weakness of the traditional bricks-and-mortar retail sector in the UK — which not only has e-commerce to worry about, but Brexit too.

Of course, as analysts point out, most of Tradehold’s shares are held by the Wiese and Collins families, who together own about 80%. This means that even small share trades can cause volatility in the price, which has gyrated between R10.00 and R12.80 since October.