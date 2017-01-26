Bond market needs careful watching

SA’s homemade financial crisis ended with Pravin Gordhan’s reappointment as minister of finance in mid-December 2015. Bond yields began tumbling, with the R186’s falling to 9% within eight weeks of Gordhan’s return.

There was another tailwind for SA bond yields in 2016, from a renewed appetite for emerging market bonds in general. It left the Barclays Emerging Markets Local Currency Government Bond Index boasting a 25% total return by year-end.

The R186 is now trading at around the 8.7% level, having fallen from just over 9% in early December.

The big question is: where to from here?

There is a general view among market players that a further fall in yields is feasible.

Malcolm Charles, head of fixed interest at Investec Asset Management, puts the state of play into perspective. “The SA political scene has gone quiet, we are near the peak in inflation and the global environment is calm,” he says. “The situation is supportive of taking a bit of risk.”

Henk Viljoen, Stanlib head of fixed interest, points to the solid after-inflation real yields to be had on fixed interest assets. At the R186’s current 8.7% yield, the real yield using SA’s year-on-year inflation rate of 6.8% in December is all but 2%. It appears set to go a good deal higher.

“This [6.8%] should be the peak for SA inflation,” notes Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings. “In 2017, SA inflation is expected to move meaningfully lower to an average of 5.2%, helped by a sharp slowdown in food inflation as well as favourable base effects.”

At 5.2%, bond investors will be pocketing a real return of around 3.5%. “The real return from bond and income funds must be very attractive to a long-term investor,” says Viljoen.

As he notes, income funds are a viable alternative for investors wanting to pick up a solid real yield. They also come with far lower risk than bond funds.

While income fund investors give up some yield, it is minimal. “One-year NCDs [negotiable certificates of deposit] from the big four banks are yielding 8.3%,” says Botha. “On three-year NCDs the yield is 8.6%-8.65%.”

The level of risk an investor is willing to shoulder is always a key consideration. Things may be quiet on the SA and global fronts but there are many unknowns.

One of the biggest, locally, is the threat of a ratings downgrade. We were spared it in December but still face reviews by the big three rating agencies — Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Moody’s and Fitch — in June and December.

S&P is the rating agency to watch most closely. It has SA’s sovereign credit rating at BBB-with a negative outlook. Just one notch lower and SA government bonds will have non-investment-grade “junk” status.

Also of concern is that S&P has had SA’s sovereign rating on negative watch since December 2015. Under S&P’s rules, within 24 months of the negative outlook being handed down, it has to be resolved — either by switching it to a stable outlook or through a ratings downgrade, explains Botha.