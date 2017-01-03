South Africa among emerging markets investors are eyeing for 2017

These are some clear favorites among investors for 2017. All things Russian and Indian are popular, as are Brazilian corporate bonds and Mexico’s cheap peso.

The top calls for this year are centered on markets where the political climate is improving and assets are less vulnerable to external shocks arising from higher U.S. borrowing costs and President-elect Donald Trump’s policy announcements.

Russia

For investors that borrow in currencies with low interest rates and buy high yielding ones, Russia’s ruble is a top bet. UBS Group AG says the ruble’s carry trade could potentially return 26 percent over the next 12 months, the most among developing EMEA peers. Aside from having relatively high interest rates, Russia is benefiting from rising oil prices. That helps make its equity market an “obvious candidate” for NN Investment Partners.

South Africa

Some investors see President Jacob Zuma’s power waning, boosting the appeal of South African stocks and bonds, especially given that some say the country will probably avoid a debt downgrade.