Life / Travel The Goldilocks cabin has its moment Not too flash, not too cattle, Premium Economy is where it's at for cost-conscious but well-heeled travellers. And airlines love it

Let’s be honest. It’s not hard to love the Business Class cabin on a plane, right? Particularly when you have a dozen hours of long-haul travel ahead of you, the prospect of a decent night’s sleep in a lie-flat seat is awfully appealing. Let’s raise a glass of the free champagne to the fact it’s not us back there in cattle class.

But unless you’re travelling on the company dime, the cost of that seat up at the sharp end is going to sting. A hundred grand or more for a return flight to London? You could buy a small car for that. Makes you wonder if it’s worth it...