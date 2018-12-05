Experience world-class game reserves and golden beaches in northern KwaZulu-Natal

Northern KwaZulu-Natal is a place of wonder. The area boasts world-class game reserves that spill into endless untouched beaches, a Unesco World Heritage Site that holds the interest and respect of international travellers and locals, and a rich, natural heritage interwoven in a tapestry of strong Zulu culture. This was our destination for our weekend.

It’s a Friday afternoon. A close friend and I pack the car and head north from our coastal city home of Durban. Our destination is Protea Hotel by Marriott Umfolozi River. Centrally located between two of Zululand’s biggest attractions, the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve and iSimangaliso Wetland Park, this hotel proves to be a perfect base camp for the weekend’s activities.

Friendly staff welcome us and get us settled in for the weekend … a few cold beers around the hotel pool and it’s time for an early retirement.

An early start on Saturday morning sees us heading through St Lucia, a small town at the mouth of the St Lucia estuary.