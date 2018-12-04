Answering the big questions about big data

Kruger works with large amounts of clients’ data, helping them reduce costs, grow their businesses in new areas or solve business problems that were previously considered unsolvable.

Data analytics enables technologies to be born out of the almost insatiable need for data in the current business environment.

“Analytics is so closely tied to many of the new technologies that are becoming available and it’s a function of the fourth industrial revolution where we’ve got computers that can process data faster or can process data that we’ve never been able to process. And that computing power is becoming cheaper and cheaper by the day,” says Kruger.

“Something like the Internet of Things for me is probably a technology stemming from someone getting frustrated because they did not have a certain portion of data and IoT was born to create that data set.”

Kruger says that once they’ve identified a problem, her team spends some time analysing a client’s data and only thereafter will a decision be made whether to continue or not with advanced analytics to solve the problem.

“If we don’t find anything or have any indication that data might solve the problem, we rather go back to the drawing board. I want to create a culture of failing fast. Don’t torture the data to tell you something if there is nothing. Either find new data or move onto the next problem. It’s perceived as expensive to fail, but it’s not. If you fail fast, you can move on and find the value faster.

“Analytics might not always solve the problem but it will often give direction where to deploy some of the new emerging technologies. It is an enabler and something that gives you direction.”

Kruger is also passionate about the training of data analysts and scientists and the expected increased focus on data analytics in the country’s educational system.

BCX is a partner to the Cape Town-based Explore Data Science Academy, headed up by Shaun Dippnall, who believes that people do not have to be qualified actuaries to work with data.

The academy took in its first 100 students this year without any entry prerequisites.

“You don’t need to have a formal education to be a data scientist. The prospective students go through a logic assessment, a problem-solving assessment, a written assessment and face-to-face interviews,” says Kruger.

The online programme takes 12 months to complete. Part of the programme is an internship that prepares the students to enter the market.

“It is a phenomenal programme. I’m fortunate enough to currently have some of the students doing their internships with BCX. The Explore Data Science Academy programme yields both data scientists and data analysts,” says Kruger.

“The distinction between data analysts and the data scientists is the ability to write machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms, but data analysts can also work with data, they can do visualisation and would also add tremendous value to any business.”