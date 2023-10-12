World Cup: Proteas off to a flyer
World Cup format will test league and knockout talents
12 October 2023 - 05:00
The Cricket World Cup has had many incarnations in its nearly 50 years as a four-yearly event.
In 1975, two teams (Sri Lanka and East Africa) joined the six Test-playing nations by invitation; the 1979 event was preceded by a large qualifying tournament featuring 15 teams that included such heavyweights as Singapore and Papua New Guinea; Israel had a fast bowler called Reuben Reuben...
