Moment of truth for the Boks
It’s make or break as the national side heads into the World Cup quarterfinal against France
So much rides on the result of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between France and South Africa in Paris on Sunday. If the Springboks win, they’ll edge a step closer to consecutive World Cup titles. If they lose, they’ll finish the tournament, the season and their promising six-year cycle in disappointment.
This group of players has achieved a great deal under coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber over the past six years, winning a Rugby Championship, a World Cup and a series against the British & Irish Lions. While they have nothing left to prove, they would love to finish this chapter of their careers on a record-breaking high. ..
