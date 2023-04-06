The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
A year after South African teams took a leap to the new United Rugby Championship (URC) in Europe the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers qualified for the Champions Cup in 2022. Now here we are with two South African teams in the knockout rounds of one of the most prestigious rugby competitions on the planet.
The Sharks and Stormers deserve to be part of the final eight. It’s not just their results that are worth celebrating, but how they achieved them in South Africa’s first season in the Champions Cup. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Uphill battle up north
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
A year after South African teams took a leap to the new United Rugby Championship (URC) in Europe the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers qualified for the Champions Cup in 2022. Now here we are with two South African teams in the knockout rounds of one of the most prestigious rugby competitions on the planet.
The Sharks and Stormers deserve to be part of the final eight. It’s not just their results that are worth celebrating, but how they achieved them in South Africa’s first season in the Champions Cup. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.