Cricket: A sport at war with itself Cricket SA's hearings have shone a valuable light on injustice in the sport

Rather than prioritising how to build a team to win a World Cup, Cricket SA (CSA) has spent the past few years becoming world-class at producing muddles.

The latest concerns the ongoing Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings, an initiative that can be traced to last year’s Black Lives Matter movement and the debate it gave rise to about race and exclusion in the very heart of SA cricket...