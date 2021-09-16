Cricket: A sport at war with itself
Cricket SA’s hearings have shone a valuable light on injustice in the sport
16 September 2021 - 05:00
Rather than prioritising how to build a team to win a World Cup, Cricket SA (CSA) has spent the past few years becoming world-class at producing muddles.
The latest concerns the ongoing Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings, an initiative that can be traced to last year’s Black Lives Matter movement and the debate it gave rise to about race and exclusion in the very heart of SA cricket...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now