OBITUARY: Robin Jackman & Gordon Forbes — the spirit of the game

Last April, as we were all beginning to adjust to the hard lockdown, I had occasion to speak to former SuperSport cricket commentator Robin Jackman, who died in Cape Town on Christmas Day.

I was writing a feature for an English cricket magazine on the 1980 English county season, in which Jackman had taken an incredible 125 wickets for Surrey, and I wanted to press him on a few things.

The idea was to get him, Vintcent van der Bijl and Peter Kirsten around a table together. All then lived in Cape Town and all three had had stellar seasons for their respective counties 40 years before. Kirsten had scored nearly 2,000 runs for Derbyshire while "Big Vince" had taken 85 championship wickets for Middlesex, helping the side to the County Championship. I wanted them to come together, spar and swap memories, and then I intended to write about what I found.

Alas, Jackman, though keen on the project, demurred on his doctor’s advice. He wasn’t well and didn’t want to take any undue risks.

I was disappointed but understood his need for caution. Instead, I interviewed them all separately and wove their stories together. I was pleased with the result, but still regret that I wasn’t able to watch their cut and thrust at close quarters.

The summer of 1980 was a bittersweet one for Jackman. He was in his mid-30s by then, a Surrey man through and through, and had spent long seasons grooving a solid, repeatable bowling action. He was helped, he emphasised, by the arrival shortly before at the Oval of Sylvester Clarke, he of the barrel-chested action and almost lazy amble to the crease. The two were inseparable. Between them they pocketed nearly 200 County Championship wickets.

Though Surrey were beaten to the championship by the Middlesex of Mike Brearley and Van der Bijl, these were happy days.

On the basis of his ability to take wickets with his eyes virtually closed, Jackman was chosen as part of the England 12 for the Centenary Test against Australia at Lord’s. He arrived at the team hotel, as per instruction, on the Wednesday night, but on the morning of the game, having changed into his kit, he thought he had better approach England skipper Ian Botham and ask what was what.

"Oh, sorry, Jackers," replied Botham, a little too casually for Jackman’s liking. "You’ll be carrying drinks."