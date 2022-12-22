Life / Health

When cricketers push the stress boundaries

Could it be that the intense risk of anxiety and depression is what contributed to poor decisions taken by our professional athletes, like Hansie Cronje?

22 December 2022 - 05:00 Dave Chambers

About the time Australian players were furtively sandpapering a ball at Newlands four years ago, South African professional cricketers were completing an online survey to assess which of them had symptoms of anxiety and depression.

The events aren’t connected, but separately they point to what had been clear since 2000, when Hansie Cronje admitted to cheating: psychological and financial pressures are just as much a part of modern cricket as stumps and bails are...

