Anstey’s Building, the grand dame of Jo’burg’s CBD, turns 80

When she opened her doors in 1937, the Anstey’s Building in Jo’burg city centre was the tallest in the country. And the talk of the City of Gold.

You can imagine the excitement — a full 20 floors that included luxury apartments and offices, perched gracefully atop the glamorous Norman Anstey & Co department store. The who’s who flocked to buy fancy groceries from the store’s food hall and be spotted at its tea room. They ogled the swankiest fashion from New York, Paris and London on show in specially designed shopfronts (the windows were curved to prevent reflections) and marvelled at the structure’s sheer modernity. At a time when Jo’burg was known as "Little New York", thanks to a slew of new art deco buildings, this was the flagship. The lobbies were lined in birdseye maple, human mannequins sauntered around the tea terrace displaying the hottest haute couture and the "skyscraper" even had electric lifts! Have you ever?

This year, the grand dame of Johannesburg buildings turns 80 and we’re pleased to say that she’s looking damn good for her age. Following a gradual decline (hey, it happens to the best of us) over the second half of the 20th century, and some seriously touch and go moments in the early 2000s, the old girl has had an extreme makeover of sorts.

Today she’s home to families who’ve raised their children there, artists and journalists, corporate types and gogos. She’s a loved building and her tenants, led by heritage architect Brian McKechnie, have spent the past few years shining up her bronze fixtures, painting her exterior and renovating her beautiful apartments. Next time you find yourself at the corner of Jeppe and Joubert streets in Johannesburg, look up — and wish the Anstey’s Building a very happy birthday.