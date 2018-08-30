Explore your city, through your stomach

It’s not every day you get dolled up like a hot dog. And yet, there I was at the Street Food Festival (SFF) two years ago, hopping into a sausage suit in a flashy, silver-lined room, my friend festooned as a loose leaf of garnish. Honestly, dressing up as food for the simple purpose of taking selfies was really one of the more fun food experiences I’ve had. Stuffing my face with a Thali fish taco at the same festival a year later ranks up there too.

The SFF has nibbled its way into the hearts and calendars of SA’s foodies, becoming one of the most fun culinary events of the year. Last week it was named by National Geographic as one of the world’s top 25 unmissable food and drinks festivals.

The SFF has always been more than a single market day.

Now in its fifth year, the festival has evolved into a 10-day gathering across Joburg and Cape Town — from August 31 to September 9, to be exact. In short, it’s a bonanza of all things edible, on the go.