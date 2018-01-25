Nice ice, baby
On hot and sunny days having ice cream remains a favourite way of cooling off
The heat wave searing its way across SA has us wishing we could live on ice cream 24/7. Specifically, we’ve been fantasising about good old-fashioned gelato, just like Nonna used to make.
We polled social media to find people’s favourite brands of the cold stuff. Here are two of Joburg and Cape Town’s standout stores:
Trieste Café, Greenside
Trieste is the place for classic icy gelato. Its stracciatella (that’s milky ice cream packed with shards of chocolate) gets the thumbs up, hands down. It also makes ice cream cakes and tubs to take home. Curiously, Trieste offers a "steak and eggs" gelato. This is not, as the name might suggest, a weird banting option. Rather, it’s scoops of ice cream made to look like grilled steak and a sunny-side-up fried egg.
Moro Gelato, Cape Town
This City Bowl spot offers the real deal, made with legit Italian recipes. Aficionados rate the Marchese (vanilla ice cream with macadamia nuts and caramelised almonds) and Nocciola (hazelnut) as winners.
Best of all, you can order the goods through delivery service OrderIn. This means you don’t even have to face the heat to get your next sugar high.
