SARAH BUITENDACH: Homegrown reading highpoints
If you’re looking for your next great read, the international book lists are good, but local reads are even better
30 November 2023 - 05:00
In time for stockings and secret Santa, the “best of 2023” reading roundups are rearing their reindeer-antlered heads.
Whether you are a humble-bragger who’s only managed 40 books this year or are scouting for something decent to read on holiday, these recommendations from great international book journalists are worth a glance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.