Born to be rewilding

As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
In the early days of the Covid lockdown, while some mastered the art of baking sourdough bread or completed 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles, freelance writer Janine Stephen and her partner, artist Connor Cullinan, opted for something rather different.
“What kept us sane during lockdown was going on to Devil’s Peak and doing invasive alien [plant] clearing,” Stephen tells the FM. Focusing on a single ravine on the slopes above Cape Town, the duo pulled out alien species by hand — and gradually saw native grasses and birdlife return...
