Boozy popsicles to break the ice

Who wouldn’t want a boozy passion fruit and peach margarita or a blood orange screwdriver popsicle to break the heat when summer finally arrives?

13 September 2018 - 12:17 Sarah Buitendach

The Frost Popsicles team has just introduced these delights to the market — and rolled out a virgin selection of frozen treats too; the vanilla-coffee version gets our vote.

For more information, visit frostpopsicles.com

21 days ago

