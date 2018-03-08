Dance Umbrella: save the last dance

If this, the 30th anniversary edition of Dance Umbrella, is going to be the last one, it certainly intends to go out with a seismic bang.

Not only does the festival programme brim with premieres by SA’s most exciting choreographers, as well as intercontinental collaborations that pop and fizz with creativity, it also features the return of a few of our Europe-based heavy hitters — some of whom were there when this influential contemporary dance showcase was in its infancy.

These veterans (some might say rock stars) include the taboo-smashing Robyn Orlin and Steven Cohen, whose performance art laced with sociopolitical and personal activism still raises eyebrows and gets knickers in a twist. Vincent Mantsoe, along with contemporaries such as Gregory Maqoma, is also seen as a pioneer in crafting a distinctively African choreographic language and identity.

Over the years, important work has premiered at Dance Umbrella. Spectacular new talents have hatched and flourished. Choreographers have had free rein to confront uncomfortable issues in uncomfortable ways, often at odds with the conservative mores and dance conventions of the time.

As a space for unearthing and incubating excellence, the festival has helped SA contemporary dance become the toast of stages around the world.

Indeed, Dance Umbrella has been the cradle and the wet-nurse of SA’s contemporary dance scene ever since dance journalists Adrienne Sichel and Marilyn Jenkins birthed their labour of love on Valentine’s Day in 1989.

Given this pedigree, why is this likely to be the final iteration of Dance Umbrella? Has SA’s love affair with contemporary dance soured? Not really, says artistic director Georgina Thomson. She has simply grown weary of knocking on doors and bashing her head against walls to keep the festival sustainable.

Ever since FNB withdrew its financial backing, it’s been an exhausting uphill battle to secure funding, she says. "I’m throwing in the towel now ... I’m carrying no security blanket of assurance, and I can’t do it any more. It’s just slap after slap in the face. It’s like running up Mount Everest."