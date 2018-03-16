JEWELLERY: Trendy, sparkly things to buy
These earrings from local hotshot jeweller Kirsten Goss are damned fine
16 March 2018 - 10:09
We don’t need to say much more than that these earrings from local hotshot jeweller Kirsten Goss are damned fine. They’re part of her Vay-Kay collection and were created with summer holidays in mind, though they will obviously look good when paired with your après-ski kit too (cue wretched seasonal depression as autumn approaches). Buy them for yourself or for someone you’re really trying to impress.
Visit kirstengoss.com
