Life

JEWELLERY: Trendy, sparkly things to buy

These earrings from local hotshot jeweller Kirsten Goss are damned fine

16 March 2018 - 10:09 Sarah Buitendach

We don’t need to say much more than that these earrings from local hotshot jeweller Kirsten Goss are damned fine. They’re part of her Vay-Kay collection and were created with summer holidays in mind, though they will obviously look good when paired with your après-ski kit too (cue wretched seasonal depression as autumn approaches). Buy them for yourself or for someone you’re really trying to impress.

Visit kirstengoss.com

DÉCOR: Underfoot creativity hits high notes

As far as local design goes, it doesn’t get much cooler than the rugs that homegrown brand The Ninevites conjures up
Life
1 hour ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Where to eat when you’re in the Mother City: ...
Life / Food
2.
CHOBE NATIONAL PARK: Cross the border for a ...
Life / Travel
3.
MARTINI MASTER CLASS: A guide to the driest of ...
Life / Food
4.
JEWELLERY: Trendy, sparkly things to buy
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.