Springboks help South Africa survive another cliffhanger

Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France, Paris, on October 15 2023. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
No-one could dispute that after the grinding winter of 2023, the Lucky Country needed some cheering up.
It was a time of darkness, rain, floods and scattered mayhem, as well as the usual state-sponsored shenanigans that are now just shrugged off as business as usual.
And then October 7 and the world stumbling closer to the abyss, while a firestorm of hate torches the internet.
We probably owe Siya Kolisi and his team a thank you, then, for an 80-minute distraction which, despite causing unlovely heart palpitations and erratic pulse rates, was some of the finest rugby played anywhere, ever.
Cliffhangers are South Africa’s natural state of being, from the run-up to the 1994 elections to the Rugby World Cup the following year to the night in 2017 when Jacob Zuma’s grip was prised off the presidency. All that was nothing compared with Sunday night.
Along with fine rugby, the evening also seemed to unleash a delicious madness in the press box as overawed hacks filed copy from the Stade de France.
French bodies dropped to the turf in despair
Luke Baker
“They broke his face, and then they broke his heart,” wrote The Guardian’s Jonathan Liew on the crushing sadness of France captain Antoine Dupont trudging off the field at the end. Two weeks earlier, Dupont had been sidelined with a broken cheekbone, an injury that healed just in time for him to lead France against the Boks.
“French bodies dropped to the turf in despair,” wrote The Independent’s Luke Baker.
Even dour old AP had Dupont slipping down on one knee and tossing his scrum cap on the grass “in despair”.
The hacks and other keyboard warriors are now making much of the fact that three of the four teams going into the Rugby World Cup semifinals this weekend are from the southern hemisphere, as if the bottom bit of the world has some rugby-making magic in its waters.
Here’s hoping. Meanwhile, can anyone with access to the team please suggest they keep this fine revolutionary phrase handy: “Après nous, le déluge [After us, the flood].”
Springboks help South Africa survive another cliffhanger
Sunday’s Rugby World Cup match was an exciting and frightening 80-minute distraction from our real problems
No-one could dispute that after the grinding winter of 2023, the Lucky Country needed some cheering up.
It was a time of darkness, rain, floods and scattered mayhem, as well as the usual state-sponsored shenanigans that are now just shrugged off as business as usual.
And then October 7 and the world stumbling closer to the abyss, while a firestorm of hate torches the internet.
We probably owe Siya Kolisi and his team a thank you, then, for an 80-minute distraction which, despite causing unlovely heart palpitations and erratic pulse rates, was some of the finest rugby played anywhere, ever.
Cliffhangers are South Africa’s natural state of being, from the run-up to the 1994 elections to the Rugby World Cup the following year to the night in 2017 when Jacob Zuma’s grip was prised off the presidency. All that was nothing compared with Sunday night.
Along with fine rugby, the evening also seemed to unleash a delicious madness in the press box as overawed hacks filed copy from the Stade de France.
“They broke his face, and then they broke his heart,” wrote The Guardian’s Jonathan Liew on the crushing sadness of France captain Antoine Dupont trudging off the field at the end. Two weeks earlier, Dupont had been sidelined with a broken cheekbone, an injury that healed just in time for him to lead France against the Boks.
“French bodies dropped to the turf in despair,” wrote The Independent’s Luke Baker.
Even dour old AP had Dupont slipping down on one knee and tossing his scrum cap on the grass “in despair”.
The hacks and other keyboard warriors are now making much of the fact that three of the four teams going into the Rugby World Cup semifinals this weekend are from the southern hemisphere, as if the bottom bit of the world has some rugby-making magic in its waters.
Here’s hoping. Meanwhile, can anyone with access to the team please suggest they keep this fine revolutionary phrase handy: “Après nous, le déluge [After us, the flood].”
Boks vs All Blacks? Not so fast
GAVIN RICH: Boks look stronger than England but play-off ties are odd things
Cyril Ramaphosa praises Springboks for win against France
Bok hearts filled with belief: Kolisi explains how they got the job done against France
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.