News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 200: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 693,359, there have been 624,659 recoveries and 17,863 deaths to date

13 October 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 200: Pictures of the day

A nurse prepares Russia's 'Sputnik-V' vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus disease for inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ivan Pillay on KPMG’s ‘reparations’
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Is Phindile Baleni Cyril’s next DG?
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Lockdown day 200: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Two out of three Covid-relief loans are being rejected

Economy

Risk of contracting Covid-19 while flying as low as being struck by lightning, ...

National

Covid-19 likes cash notes, screens and cool temperatures, study finds

World

TIM HARFORD: Lockdown sceptics vs zero-Covid: who’s got it right?

Opinion / Columnists

Hotspots of resurgent Covid erode faith in ‘herd immunity’

Life

Covid-19: Examining theories for Africa’s low death rates

Opinion

Rich nations tighten up virus relief

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.