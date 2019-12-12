News & Fox / Numbers

Municipal debt to Eskom, by the numbers

R26.4bn is the value of debt owed to Eskom by municipalities at the end of October

12 December 2019 - 05:00
JUSTICE MALALA: Act fast or ‘die poppe sal dans’

Eskom has to load-shed for eight months and lay off 15,000 staff, and its finances have to be fixed urgently by the new CEO
