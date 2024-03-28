News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Glencore CEO Gary Nagle

The mining and commodity group spewed 432.8Mt of carbon dioxide into the air last year

28 March 2024 - 05:00
Picture: NPA
A good week for Andrea Johnson

Head of the Investigating Directorate (ID) Andrea Johnson gave a clear indication of her unit’s intention to come down as hard as possible on National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Johnson revealed in court the National Prosecuting Authority had on March 9 already informed her of its intention to prosecute her in connection with corruption and money laundering. The case against Mapisa-Nqakula may be the first of several by the ID now that Johnson and her team have finally been unleashed. Mapisa-Nqakula, who has a fondness for wigs, may be the first ANC bigwig to pay the price for feeding off the public purse. 

Picture: SUPPLIED
A bad week for Gary Nagle

Glencore’s pollution of our air increased by 8.8% last year to 432.8Mt of CO₂ compared with 2022. CEO Gary Nagle’s mining and commodity trading group expanded its coal production in 2023 and restarted its Cape Town oil refinery that had been closed after an explosion there a year earlier. The increase in pollutants is a reverse of the downward trend in recent years. Still, the company said it was “on track” to meet its target of a 15% reduction of 2019 levels by the end of 2026 and more ambitious targets beyond. Of course it would say that.

